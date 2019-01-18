Hartlepool United boss reacts after landing Sunderland youngster on loan

Sunderland youngster Luke Molyneux has joined Hartlepool United on loan.

The 20-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the current season, could make his debut against Harrogate Town on Saturday.

Hartlepool boss Richard Money said Molyneux would add 'something different' to his side.

“We’re very pleased to bring Luke in to the Football Club,” said Money.

“We’ve been working on it for a couple of weeks now and we’re pleased we’ve been able to get it done with Sunderland and with Luke.

“I think he can come in and give us something different to what we currently have.

“He has a great left foot and the one thing people will have seen in his game is the quality of his delivery from set-pieces so we’re delighted to add him to the squad.”

Molyneux made his senior debut for Sunderland in the final game of last season, featuring alongside a number of academy products as the Black Cats beat Wolves 3-0.

He then played a part in all three of Sunderland's opening fixtures this season before joining Gateshead on loan.

After fighting his way into the side he made a major impression, making 18 appearances and scoring three goals.

He returned to Sunderland at the start of the month and was a late substitute in the 4-0 win over Newcastle U21s.