The Black Cats boss has made three changes from the team’s last league game against Sheffield Wednesday, with Elliot Embleton, Bailey Wright and Nathan Broadhead coming into the side.

Dennis Cirkin isn’t in the squad, which suggests Dan Neil will start at left-back, while Tom Flanagan, who played for Northern Ireland against Italy during the international break, and Aiden O’Brien have dropped to the bench.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the team news:

Tom Flanagan.

@mjohnsoncomms: Fairly confusing starting 11 but HAWAY THE LADS!

@Philip_RJ89: Excited to see what Broadhead and Stewart can do together, as long as the supply line is good. Not entirely convinced by Bailey Wright (harsh on Flanagan, for me) but perhaps Johnson thinks his experience is key. Some useful options on the bench, too!

@JHerra18: Better not be Neil left-back. If we’re playing wingers, McGeady still has to play for me. Still not sure what needs to happen for Alves to play

@ColinHo63925051: Good to see Broadhead starting

@DanielSAFC_: Flanagan keeping clean sheets against the literal European champions and he gets dropped against Ipswich at home?

@LiamShepard7: I would've preferred Alves over Wright and Dajaku over Gooch and I also can't understand why McGeady is on the bench

@twangmackem: Interesting….. would of been tempted to give alves a chance

@Mcewan1320David: Desperately hope to be proved wrong but O’Nien,,Gooch and Wright in starting line up?

