Harrogate Town vs Sunderland: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is game on TV?
Sunderland are set to face Harrogate Town as they step up their pre-season schedule.
The Black Cats will take Harrogate Town in their foruth pre-season game after outings against Spennymoor Town, Hearts and York City.
Here, we take you through everything you need to know…
When is Harrogate Town vs Sunderland?
Harrogate Town will take on Sunderland this Saturday at the EnviroVent Stadium.
The game will kick off at 3pm.
What are the odds for Harrogate Town vs Sunderland?
With the game being a pre-season friendly and not a competitive fixture, there will be no odds offered from bookmakers as Harrogate take on Sunderland this Saturdat.
What TV channel is Harrogate Town vs Sunderland on?
The clash between Harrogate Town and Sunderland won’t be shown on any television channels.
Can I stream Harrogate Town vs Sunderland online?
Sunderland offered a streaming service priced at £5 for season ticket holders and £10 for others for the game against Hearts on safc.com.
However, the club have not yet announced details regarding the Harrogate Town game.
Are there any other ways I can follow Harrogate Town vs Sunderland?
BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.
Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.
The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website.
Are there any tickets available for Harrogate Town vs Sunderland?
Harrogate haven't announced ticket details yet – with the club planning to make a statement later this week – but are hoping away fans can attend.