The Black Cats have drawn with National League North opposition in Spennymoor Town and York City this summer, while putting in an impressive performance against Scottish top flight side Hearts last weekend.

And head coach Lee Johnson will be hoping for another encouraging display as the side head to North Yorkshire once again – this time to take on League Two outfit Harrogate Town

The game, which will be played behind closed doors, could see Luke O’Nien make his first public appearance of pre-season after penning a new contract.

Harrogate Town v Sunderland AFC: Live stream, match updates, latest score, team news and transfer latest from pre-season friendly

Summer signings Corry Evans and Callum Doyle could again feature, but the fixture is set to come too soon for Alex Pritchard.

Away from the clash, Sunderland are also hopeful of some boosts when it comes to player recruitment in the near future.

Our team of Phil Smith and Mark Donnelly will be bringing you the latest from The EnviroVent Stadium.