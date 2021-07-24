LiveHarrogate Town 0-4 Sunderland AFC LIVE: Stream details, match updates, latest score and team news from pre-season friendly
Sunderland head to Harrogate Town in their fourth pre-season friendly of the summer.
The Black Cats have drawn with National League North opposition in Spennymoor Town and York City this summer, while putting in an impressive performance against Scottish top flight side Hearts last weekend.
And head coach Lee Johnson will be hoping for another encouraging display as the side head to North Yorkshire once again – this time to take on League Two outfit Harrogate Town
The game, which will be played behind closed doors, could see Luke O’Nien make his first public appearance of pre-season after penning a new contract.
Summer signings Corry Evans and Callum Doyle could again feature, but the fixture is set to come too soon for Alex Pritchard.
Away from the clash, Sunderland are also hopeful of some boosts when it comes to player recruitment in the near future.
Our team of Phil Smith and Mark Donnelly will be bringing you the latest from The EnviroVent Stadium.
LIVE: Harrogate Town 0-4 Sunderland AFC (Embleton 11, 15, Winchester 40, Taylor 68)
Last updated: Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:38
- Sunderland head to Harrogate Town in their fourth pre-season friendly.
- Luke O’Nien, Bailey Wright, Will Grigg and Carl Winchester could all return.
- The game will now be played behind closed doors after a late update.
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Neil, Evans, Doyle, Flanagan, Diamond, O’Nien, O’Brien, Stewart, Embleton
80 - Another Sunderland change...
OFF: Diamond
ON: Hawkes
77 - A huge miss for Harrogate
It should be 4-1.
Muldoon is in for the hosts, perhaps thanks to the use of his arm, but looks set to score regardless.
He slots wide of the post from 10 yards though, when it looked easier to score.
76 - Sunderland still well in control
As perhaps was to be expected, the changes have slowed down the rhythm of this game.
But it’s still Sunderland who are on top and looking the more likely to score.
70 - A double change for Sunderland...
OFF: Flanagan, Winchester
ON: Richardson, Dyce
O’Nien moves to centre back.
68 - GOOOOOOOAAAAAL! TAYLOR!
Well, we’ll give it to him anyway!
The winger fired in a cross from the right flank which came off Thomson’s foot.
It looped up and over Oxley and into the net!
4-0!
65 - A tactical tweak
It’s now a 4-4-2 for Sunderland after the changes.
Taylor is on the right, Diamond on the left, with Kimpioka and Grigg up top.
60 - Here come a host of Sunderland changes...
OFF: Embleton, O’Brien, Stewart, Evans, Doyle
ON: Grigg, Taylor, Wilding, Kimpioka, Younger
51 - IT SHOULD BE FOUR!
A big chance for Sunderland and Stewart!
The striker is again set through on goal and this time sees his effort deflect back off Oxley and into his path, but his second effort is cleared away from goal by half-time substitute Burrell.
A huge opportunity and it really should be 4-0 now.
50 - O’Brien the next to threaten...
Doyle drives forward out of defence and finds Embleton on the left.
His cross is deep but picked up by O’Brien, whose low drive is straight at Oxley.
48 - CHANCE!
The first real chance of the second half there.
Neil finds Evans who drives forward before threading in Stewart.
He advances into the box but is denied by Oxley after prodding towards goal.
The striker could - and perhaps should - have done a little bit better there.
45 - Sunderland get the second half started
O’Nien gets the ball rolling.
And there is confirmation of that half-time change
OFF: Patterson
ON: Burge
Looks like a half-time change for Sunderland...
Lee Burge is currently warming-up in full kit, so it looks like he’ll be replacing Anthony Patterson.
Here’s what our writers made of the first half...
HT: HARROGATE 0-3 SUNDERLAND
Well, that was good!
Sunderland have played some excellent stuff here and are deservedly ahead at the break thanks to Embleton’s brace and Winchester’s late goal.
More of the same, please!