'Happy with that!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes a big decision against Walsall

Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to face Walsall - and he has made a big call at the back.

The Sunderland boss kept faith with Jack Baldwin after his impressive showing at Barnsley, while Tom Flanagan also returns to the side after missing out in midweek due to concussion,

That means Burnley loanee Jimmy Dunne drops to be bench, while the Black Cats' only other change sees Lewis Morgan replace Lynden Gooch.

Max Power retains his place just behind the striker while Adam Matthews is retained at left-back, with youngster Denver Hume on the bench.

Here's how fans reacted to the team news on social media:

@conormac_10 said: "Jackenbauar and Flanagan partnership is back thank god"

@BaghdadCocaCola asked: "What does Sterling have to do to get a start, this loan seems to have been a waste"

@Bodders444 added: "Happy with that ... plus options on the bench. Must win game today"

@RamseySAFC commented: "Decent team would rather have seen Dunne and McGeouch but it's good enough"

@msugden74 suggested: "Not sure I'd play catts, lead and power in midfield. Particularly at home"

@GaryMesser79 tweeted: "Decent bar Mathews"

@gavincallaghan posted: "Another surprising lineup. McGeouch must be a real dud. Can’t get a game. Morgan is a luxury who needs to perform. We’ve looked tired in recent weeks. Big test."

@Jordcook2 said: "Thank god no Jimmy Dunne"

@Transporter8T added: "Morgan for Gooch is welcomed.. Gooch hasn't set the turf alight at all this season for me.."

And here's the full team news from the Stadium of Light:

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin; O'Nien, Baldwin, Flanagan, Matthews; Leadbitter, Cattermole; McGeady, Morgan, Power; Grigg

Sunderland subs: Ruiter, Hume, McGeouch, Dunne, Wyke, Sterling, Gooch

Walsall XI: Roberts, Edwards, Leahy, Dobson, Guthrie, Devlin, Ismail, Kinsella, Gordon, Scarr, Blackett-Taylor

Walsall subs: Dunn, Cook, Fitzwater, Norman, Osbourne, Laird, Oteh