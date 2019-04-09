'Handicapped by both centre-halves having laces tied together': Sunderland fans react to Burton Albion draw

Sunderland moved into second spot in League One after a 1-1 draw with Burton Albion - but many fans thought it was a missed opportunity.

Both Sunderland's centre-halves were on the scoresheet, Jack Baldwin rescuing the blushes of his defensive partner Tom Flanagan after the latter's own goal put Burton ahead.

Jack Baldwin celebrates his equaliser.

Baldwin's header earned the Black Cats a point which lifts them into the automatic promotion places, a point above Barnsley and with a game in hand.

However, many fans were left frustrated by the result and the performance of the two defenders.

Here's a selection of fan reaction from Twitter:

@DogLayer: Point gained that, second best for long periods & we were handicapped due to both centre halves having their laces tied together. Good side Burton, they played well. #SAFC

@DanielJenks89: Disappointed to not get the win, but the important thing is that we are now 2nd. This result will be tolerable as long as we win on Saturday #SAFC

@pjcatcherside1: Probably should’ve expected a draw after 3 away games in a week. Still could’ve won it with a bit of luck. 2nd place and a game in hand is still decent. Keep going #SAFC

@H3nno59: Burton took 4 Pts off us this season. Hope we never see them again. #SAFC

@RWMDAWSON: A draw tonight has made the Portsmouth home game massive. We never make things easy #HawayTheLads #safc

@DanB1983: We’ve never done anything the easy way and don’t expect that to change anytime soon. #SAFC

@ollie432: Not the best result tonight and were poor, looked tired. But a point to the board and a game in hand over Barnsley. We can’t afford to drop anymore points this season, we have to win the rest of our games. Haway the lads! #safc

@Dan1879_SAFC: An opportunity missed but not the end of the world. Up to second with another game in hand to come! Still in our hands #SAFC

@LeighWarin: Centre halfs were shocking tonight. No organization without Cattermole shouting at them. #SAFC