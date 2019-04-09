'Handicapped by both centre-halves having laces tied together': Sunderland fans react to Burton Albion draw

Sunderland moved into second spot in League One after a 1-1 draw with Burton Albion - but many fans thought it was a missed opportunity.
Both Sunderland's centre-halves were on the scoresheet, Jack Baldwin rescuing the blushes of his defensive partner Tom Flanagan after the latter's own goal put Burton ahead.
Baldwin's header earned the Black Cats a point which lifts them into the automatic promotion places, a point above Barnsley and with a game in hand.
However, many fans were left frustrated by the result and the performance of the two defenders.
Here's a selection of fan reaction from Twitter:
@DogLayer: Point gained that, second best for long periods & we were handicapped due to both centre halves having their laces tied together. Good side Burton, they played well. #SAFC
@DanielJenks89: Disappointed to not get the win, but the important thing is that we are now 2nd. This result will be tolerable as long as we win on Saturday #SAFC
@pjcatcherside1: Probably should’ve expected a draw after 3 away games in a week. Still could’ve won it with a bit of luck. 2nd place and a game in hand is still decent. Keep going #SAFC
@H3nno59: Burton took 4 Pts off us this season. Hope we never see them again. #SAFC
@RWMDAWSON: A draw tonight has made the Portsmouth home game massive. We never make things easy #HawayTheLads #safc
@DanB1983: We’ve never done anything the easy way and don’t expect that to change anytime soon. #SAFC
@ollie432: Not the best result tonight and were poor, looked tired. But a point to the board and a game in hand over Barnsley. We can’t afford to drop anymore points this season, we have to win the rest of our games. Haway the lads! #safc
@Dan1879_SAFC: An opportunity missed but not the end of the world. Up to second with another game in hand to come! Still in our hands #SAFC
@LeighWarin: Centre halfs were shocking tonight. No organization without Cattermole shouting at them. #SAFC