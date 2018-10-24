Ha'Way Back When: 'The best team we've played' - remembering the last Sunderland team to play Southend

‘They are the best side we have played for a long time.’

That was the view of Steve Tilson, the ex-Southend United manager, after the club’s last visit to the Stadium of Light. Sunderland ran out 4-0 winners back in 2007 in what was the last time these two sides met - although they will lock horns once again in League One this weekend. Roy Keane’s Black Cats blew the Shrimpers away the last time the teams met, with a squad packed full of quality claiming another scalp en route to promotion back to the top flight. But where are the side that dismantled Southend now? We’ve had a look...