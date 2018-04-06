Ha’way Back When: Sunderland CAN win at Leeds!

Have your say

Sunderland have a good ‘recent’ record at Leeds United.

Their last league visit to Elland Road was back in the 2006-7 season - and the fate of the clubs could hardly have been more different.

Under Roy Keane, Sunderland won the Championship title.

Leeds finished bottom, on 36 points, and were relegated into League One.

Kevin Blackwell was Leeds boss when they hosted Sunderland on September 13, 2006, but saw his side thrashed 3-0.

He was gone within a week. John Carver had a stint as caretaker, but that did not go well. Dennis Wise then took over, but the club was in deep trouble.

Stephen Elliott goes for goal against Leeds.

With relegation virtually assured, the club went into administration and were decuted 10 points.

For Sunderland, and Keane, it was a different story.

The win at Leeds was Keane’s second win in two games in charge. The goals came from the late Liam Miller, Graham Kavanagh and Stephen Elliott.

Two seasons before, the teams had also met in the Championship.

Liam Miller.

Sunderland ended up champions again, under Mick McCarthy, while Blackwell’s Leeds finished 14th.

The match at Elland Road saw another victory, Carl Robinson getting the only goal of the game.

Sunderland: Poom, Wright, McCartney, Robinson, Breen, Caldwell, Whitehead, Whitley, Elliott, (Lawrence 90), Brown (Bridges 81), Carter.

It was another two season before that when the teams again clashed in the same division.

The 2002-3 Premier League season saw Sunderland finish bottom with 19 points. Leeds finished 15th on 47 points.

Sunderland started that season with Peter Reid in charge, Howard Wilkinson then took over, before Mick McCarthy was drafted in with relegation all but certain.

The clash between Leeds and Sunderland at Elland Road that season came on August 28, 2002, with Reid still the man in the Sunderland hotseat.

But the 1-0 result was his penultimate league win as Black Cats boss - he was sacked nine games into the league campaign.

The win in Yorkshire lifted Sunderland to 10th in the table, but that was good as it was to get.

Jason McAteer scored the winner against Terry Venables’ men.