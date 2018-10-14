Ha'Way Back When: 'Out of the darkness of relegation, Marco Gabbiadini made us love going to the Sunderland match again'

Josh Maja’s stunning form has sparked memories of a hero the last time Sunderland were in the third tier, when Marco Gabbiadini scored nine goals in his first 12 games for the club.

And Sunderland fans have been reflecting on the striker’s time on Wearside.

On our SAFC Facebook page, Keith Murta wrote: “Maja will never reach the ability Marco had...when a pass was knocked through for Marco to power on to, the whole of Roker Park got up out of its seats or stood up on its tip toes...what a player.”

William Atkinson added: “The formation of the G-Force with Eric Gates, who, without the arrival of Marco I think may well have chosen to retire a year or two earlier and THAT night at St James’s Park would never have happened.”

Joe Skelton added: “First player I worshipped as a young lad. Great striker so strong and probably very awkward to play against and he improved in his time at Sunderland moving through the divisions and held his own in the top flight. I’m sure he bagged a brace in my first game against Wigan.”

Meanwhile, Ross White tweeted @sunechosafc: “Pace, power could finish, scored all types of goals, idol, hero, legend.”

John Woolnough added: “His Peugeot 405 sponsored by Minories. He used to drive past us on a match day on the A19. He’d wave every time when I waved my Sunderland scarf at him. Was a good player too.”

Neil Harbron tweeted: “Out of the darkness of relegation, he made us love going to the match again. That feeling when the ball was played through the defence and you just knew

@marco_ten would get to it first!”

“Biggest legs in the land!” tweeted Marc. Stephen Musgrove remembered: “First two goals at Fulham on a Tuesday night, two great goals, one real early and one real late in the game. Cracking night”

DurbanTomorrow tweeted: “Power, dynamic pace, &, in some respects, providing something different,” while Shaun added: “Gabbiadini on his day could single handedly unsettle an entire back line.”

Chris remembered fondly: “You just knew Marco was going to score and there was nowt the opposition could do about it.”