'Gutted' Sunderland midfielder hoping injury isn't serious

'Gutted' Ethan Robson hopes his injury isn't too serious after impressing in the Checkatrade Trophy win over Carlisle United.

Robson got on the scoresheet and produced a composed display in the 3-1 win before leaving the pitch just before half-time with an injury that is not thought to be a serious problem.

Jack Ross was pleased to see 21-year-old make his mark and the Sunderland boss also revealed that Robson was set to start the season before injury curtailed his progress.

Robson has since taken to social media to say he was 'gutted' to come off injured and hopes to be back soon.

He posted on Instagram: "Good to be back out there last night gutted to have had to come off with an injury, hoping it’s not too serious #safc @ Stadium of Light."

Ross hopes he will return to training on Monday when the players return from a short break ahead of the League One clash at Shrewsbury a week on Saturday.

Ethan Robson goes in for a tackle against Carlisle United.

Speaking after the match Ross said: "I think it’s fairly minor to be honest.

"It was a combination of the impact from the tackle and he just twisted his ankle a bit. We don’t think it’s anything too serious.

"The fact that we don’t have another game for a while helps, hopefully he should be OK by the time the group comes back together properly next Monday.

"He’s a good player, I really like him, I’m fond of him.

"He was very much in my plans pre-season and would have started the season against Charlton if he’d been fit.

"It’s just the way it pans out, he’s found himself a bit behind some others and it has maybe dented his confidence a bit. We’ve worked hard with him, one-to-one, trying to build him up and the bits of his game he can tidy up.

"He wants to improve and he takes it on board, he wants to get better and play here. I said to him yesterday there was no pressure, just show you good you are, and he did that."