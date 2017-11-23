Gus Poyet on Sunderland struggles and why Ellis Short isn't to blame

Gus Poyet says he is saddened by Sunderland's plight but believes owner Ellis Short is not to blame.

Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League last season and now find themselves propping up the rest of the Championship after just one win in 18 league games.

Former Sunderland manager Gus Poyet.

With the club also holding the record for the longest winless run on home soil in English football, Sunderland are in deep trouble.

Former manager Poyet has repeatedly said there is "something wrong inside Sunderland" since leaving Wearside and he has again been speaking about the club's ongoing struggles.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Poyet also defended owner Ellis Short and said he is not responsible for the situation the Black Cats find themselves in.

Poyet told the Daily Mail: "I told you five years ago.

"There is something wrong inside Sunderland, I felt that when I was there.

"It was not logical that so many people can go through a club and things always finish badly.

"Apparently for them to realise, they need to be in the situation now.

"That is sad because if you listen to people who care, they are telling you, "If you don't change things inside the core of the club, this is going nowhere".

"Niall Quinn described it as 'gremlins' when he was in charge.

"But when I said there is something wrong, he criticised me. It's like, "Hello-o-o! Mr Quinn?" When it suits you, it is gremlins."

The former Sunderland boss added: "Ellis Short is not responsible [for the situation].

"He is a good chairman.

"He has been learning and had to rely on football people. Sunderland has something unique inside the club, at its core, that hasn't changed for years."

Sunderland travel to face third-bottom Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon.