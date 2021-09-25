The Black Cats squandered a two-goal lead at Fleetwood in their last league match, but claimed all three points here courtesy of Carl Winchester’s first-half finish.

It was the Northern Irishman’s third league goal of the season, as he converted Dennis Cirkin's low cross in the 17th minute.

The Black Cats had chances to double their advantage but were also forced to withstand some late pressure from Wanderers in the second half.

It’s a result which keeps Sunderland in second place in the League One table, behind Wigan Athletic on goal difference, ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Cheltenham.

Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each Black Cats player fared against Bolton.

1. Thorben Hoffmann - 8 Made good decisions consistently and stood tall with three excellent saves to help protect the points for his team. Noticeably growing in stature now. 8 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Carl Winchester - 8 Oladapo Afolayan has been one of the form players in the division this season so it is to Winchester’s credit that his influence was not overly significant here. Defended well 1-v1 in the main and took his goal superbly. 8 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Tom Flanagan - 7 More than justified his expected recall to the league XI. Defended well in the main and stood tall against a strong opponent. 7 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Callum Doyle - 8 A performance of real maturity under what was quite often severe pressure. Made some big interventions and and a late injury will be a concern to Sunderland ahead of a big week of fixtures. 8 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales