'Great to see!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes surprising selection call against Shrewsbury

Jack Ross has named an unchanged Sunderland side to face Shrewsbury - resisting the temptation to make changes in a busy period.

Many had expected Ross to make changes from the side that beat Bradford, so an unchanged line-up comes as something of a surprise to many.

However, supporters were pleased to see some continuity and have backed the decision-making of the Sunderland boss once again - although some did suggest some changes.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@Leech27Tom said: "Winning side no point to change it. be nice for watmore or wyke to bag a goal today of the Bench."

@Bodders444 added: "Absolutely correct decision IMO"

@ramborob2001 tweeted: "we played well against an in form Bradford so I'm happy"

@RamseySAFC asked: "How's Gooch still playing?"

@BaghdadCocaCola posted: "Great to see Wyke back, still wish that Burton goalkeeper was punished like"

@cainepearson17 suggested: "Should of dropped power in for watmore maybe and change the system a little"

@chrisdlaws added: "I'd have given gooch a rest for watmore personally"

@_jack_curtis commented: "Played quite well on Wednesday I thought. Gotta be ruthless with the impact subs. Give enough time for them to kill it off. Ha'way The Lads!"

@LordPidge said: "Great options on the bench"

And here's how the two teams line-up at the Stadium of Light:

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin, O'Nien, Baldwin, Flanagan, Oviedo, Power, Cattermole, Gooch, McGeady, Maguire, Maja

Sunderland subs: Ruiter, Ozturk, McGeouch, Wyke, Watmore, James, Sinclair

Shrewsbury XI: Arnold, Haynes, Sadler, Docherty, Bolton, John-Lewis, Gilliead, Waterfall, Laurent, Norburn, Grant

Shrewsbury subs: Coleman, Emmanuel, Beckles, Angol, Okenabirhie, Eisa, Sears