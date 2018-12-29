'Great to see!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes surprising selection call against Shrewsbury

Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to take on Shrewsbury
Jack Ross has named an unchanged Sunderland side to face Shrewsbury - resisting the temptation to make changes in a busy period.

Many had expected Ross to make changes from the side that beat Bradford, so an unchanged line-up comes as something of a surprise to many.

However, supporters were pleased to see some continuity and have backed the decision-making of the Sunderland boss once again - although some did suggest some changes.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@Leech27Tom said: "Winning side no point to change it. be nice for watmore or wyke to bag a goal today of the Bench."

@Bodders444 added: "Absolutely correct decision IMO"

@ramborob2001 tweeted: "we played well against an in form Bradford so I'm happy"

@RamseySAFC asked: "How's Gooch still playing?"

@BaghdadCocaCola posted: "Great to see Wyke back, still wish that Burton goalkeeper was punished like"

@cainepearson17 suggested: "Should of dropped power in for watmore maybe and change the system a little"

@chrisdlaws added: "I'd have given gooch a rest for watmore personally"

@_jack_curtis commented: "Played quite well on Wednesday I thought. Gotta be ruthless with the impact subs. Give enough time for them to kill it off. Ha'way The Lads!"

@LordPidge said: "Great options on the bench"

And here's how the two teams line-up at the Stadium of Light:

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin, O'Nien, Baldwin, Flanagan, Oviedo, Power, Cattermole, Gooch, McGeady, Maguire, Maja

Sunderland subs: Ruiter, Ozturk, McGeouch, Wyke, Watmore, James, Sinclair

Shrewsbury XI: Arnold, Haynes, Sadler, Docherty, Bolton, John-Lewis, Gilliead, Waterfall, Laurent, Norburn, Grant

Shrewsbury subs: Coleman, Emmanuel, Beckles, Angol, Okenabirhie, Eisa, Sears