'Great to see Maja and Wyke start together' - How Sunderland fans reacted to strong Checkatrade Trophy team

Sunderland host Stoke City U21s in the opening Checkatrade Trophy group match at the Stadium of Light - and Jack Ross has named a strong team.

Fans have been quick to have their say on the Sunderland team news ahead of tonight's 7.45pm KO, SAFC team: Ruiter, Hume, James, Ozturk, Flanagan, McGeouch, O'Nien, Robson, Maguire, Maja, Wyke

Davey1234 tweeted: "[Wyke] needs game time."

Johnny Jenko tweeted: "I’m off to the match, but this trophy is a joke! #safc"

Jack Waldron tweeted: "Off to the match. #HawayTheLads #Safc #EveryGameMatters"

Josh Bunting posted: "Maja and Wyke starting together!! #safc"

John added: "Yep, strict rules say we can’t play too much of a weakened squad. Our under 19s would beat Stokes under 21’s. Sunderland an all in bet tonight"

Shane posted: "Sinclair!"

Roker Report: "Strong side. Sinclair on the bench!"

Alf Bibby said: "Good to see sinclair on the subs bench," while Damian Wardle added: "I'm interested what wyke can provide for 90 mins."

Sunderland fans were also angry over Max Power's three-game ban being upheld by the FA .

The ban doesn't officially start until the visit of Fleetwood Town but the club have been advised he won't be able to play against Stoke City Under-21s tonight in the Checkatrade Trophy either because the FA doesn't classify the competition as a first team competition.

Fans had their say earlier:

@RWMDAWSON: These things happen, that's why we have a squad. Trust the team #HawayTheLads

@Fantanafest73: @FA need to look at this again. Straight red card = 3 match ban, thus @mp_1825 can't play in #CheckatradeTrophy..... So 3 match ban - 1 checkatrade trophy game = 2 more league matches to sit out NOT 3. It's simple maths. 3 match ban is a 3 match ban. Not 4!?!?

@DanielJenks89: In other words, appeal rejected and ban extended

@PeilAyr: @FA How can a three game ban for an offence in a league match include a cup tie as well to effectively make it a 4 game ban?

@JackGill32: Can't believe Max Power has got one of them new 4 games 3 game ban. #SAFC

@Glenlucewho: Not surprised it was upheld, but how is he banned for tonight and 3 league games? How does that work? Is there an official explanation from the FA