Great to have the old Lee Cattermole back! Sunderland fans react to star's performance

Lee Cattermole's performance in the 1-0 win over Hull City had Sunderland fans purring.
The midfielder's return to the starting line-up alongside youngster Ethan Robson gave the Black Cats some much-needed bite and presence in the midfield.
The long-serving skipper completed 90 minutes despite not being at full fitness as Sunderland gained a crucial three points.
Here's a selection of comments from fans on Twitter about Cattermole's performance:
@Scrivener30: Asoro, Maja, Gooch, Honeyman and especially Robson were fantastic. And that looked a lot more like the Cattermole of Old as well. FOOTBALL! #safc
@LBarks72: Sorry Lee Barry Cattermole I may have written you off too early. More performances like that please #safc
@karlm14: Cattermole proved a lot of people wrong today #SAFC
@SleevesElliott: Enjoyed the @SunderlandAFC game today. Cattermole and O Shea top drawer. Three young boys Maja, Asoro and Robson top notch too. Good balance to team. Onwards and upwards #HawayTheLads
@jburt13_: Cattermole and O'Shea were immense today yet people still bang on about them being a 'rotten core'. They aren't the problem at #SAFC.
@Hag_SAFC: Great to have the old Lee Cattermole back today.Where have you been! Asoro and Robson very impressive today too. Lets hope its not a flash in the pan@& we finally kick on. #HTL #KTF
@RoryFallow: I’m genuinely a bit emotional after watching Lee Cattermole put in a commanding performance again
@DavidHindmarsh7: Cattermole was brilliant, completely different player than the rest of the season
@Gav1879: That was more like the Cattermole of old. Have reservations over whether he can stay fit but that was better today.