Midfielder Elliot Embleton has been recalled to the starting XI after serving a three-match suspension for his red card at Gillingham, while Leon Dajaku is also set to start.

There is no place in the squad for Alex Pritchard, who has been struggling with a neck injury in recent weeks, while Aiden O’Brien has also dropped out of the side.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the team news:

@_GraemeAtkinson: Hoping we can get the likes of Neil, Embo and McGeady playing their passing game today. Rotherham like to play and will be aggressive but if there’s one area of vulnerability, the stats show they’re weak at through balls

@Kevsol: Evans over O'Nien for me.

@andyoots: Great to have Embo back - Dajaku needs to show a bit more on initial evidence. Play on front foot and start quickly and that’s a team that can really hurt any opposition at this level. Start tentatively and allow Rotherham to bully us and we will be in trouble - see last week.

@JaiOliver5: What a team btw. I Hope McGeady has a good one today. Haway the lads

Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton.

@clarkysafc88: Corry Evans should be playing ahead of O'Nien in my opinion.

@Philip_RJ89: This is an attack-minded team. It certainly doesn’t feel like Lee Johnson is trying to contain Rotherham today.

@LiamShepard7: I would've preferred Alves over Flanagan as he hasn't been brilliant the past few games and I would like to see Alves have a chance but fine otherwise.

Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, O’Nien, Neil, McGeady, Embleton, Dajaku, Stewart

Subs: Burge, Alves, Wright, Gooch, Wearne, Gooch, O’Brien

