The Black Cats made eight changes for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup game at Port Vale – and Johnson has recalled several of his senior players at Stadium MK.

Johnson has made one change from the side which beat Wigan on the opening day of the League One season, with Luke O’Nien missing out through illness.

It means Dan Neil, 19, will move into midfield, with new signing Dennis Cirkin coming into the side at left-back.

Dan Neil playing for Sunderland.

Here’s how some Sunderland fans reacted to the team news on social media.

@livsafc: Dan Neil in midfield. This is the best day of my life

@rosstitute73: Very happy with that team

@joel_gradwell: Oooft! Liking the look of this. Great opportunity for Dan Neil in the middle as well. HA'WAY THE LADS

@SAFCsource: It's good to see Neil in midfield and not at left back, that's for Cirkin.

@Philip_RJ89: With Cirkin slotting into defence, this is looking like a much stronger XI. Great to see Josh Hawkes given a place on the bench, & Alex Pritchard could add some serious quality later in the game as well!

@SnowDan83: One player away from being truly round pegs in round holes throughout the starting 11 for the first time in about 20 years!

@AdamHegarty19: Great opportunity for Neil - and great to see 3 academy products in that midfield

@Dyl164: Opportunity for Dan Neil to fight for that midfield spot! #safc (he has been class pre-season and v Wigan mind)

@NightwingSAFC: Biggest indication that Grigg has no future here that he's not even on the bench. Rip his contract up n get him off the books

@RWMDAWSON: Right-back and a keeper away from a very competitive starting 11

@lisadunn1978: The positivity buzzing around SAFC Twitter at the minute is just mint man. I’ve not seen this kinda reaction to a team selection in a very long time. Proper gives ya the feels. Ha’way!

@CamzoMP4: Solid side, good chance for Neil to perform

