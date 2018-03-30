Great Friday! How Sunderland fans reacted to sensational victory at Derby

Have your say

Sunderland secured three massive points with a stunning 4-1 victory at Derby tonight, climbing off the foot of the Championship table in the process.

Here’s how some Sunderland fans reacted on Twitter to just a sixth league win of the season.

@KeithRwc: Well played #safc This has to be the minimum amount of effort put in every game till the end of the season!!!!!

@WillTEllison: Love the way Coleman talks about the club. He gets it. #safc

@deanhall261: The good times are back!! Can’t wait to get to the stadium of light on Monday

@xxBecky05xx: Finally 3 Points!! Exactly What We Needed!

@whanie49: Without doubt - well worth the soaking

@walka82: I hope we can get a decent crowd on Monday and really get behind the lads

@IAmLW_88: Brilliant performance that. Kone and Jos looked solid at the back, Gooch my motm never stopped put himself everywhere.

@kieron1490: Can’t fault a single player tonight. For me, Gooch, O’Shea, Catts, McNair & McGeady were outstanding. Credit where it’s due too, Fletcher stepped up tonight. Well done lads. On to Monday.

@peterjames73: It’s going to take more than one win to make me believe we can stay up but it is a start... building on it is the most important thing

@safc_taxi: Please let this miracle of Easter be the start of an amazing run for #safc

@Safcpop: I’ve heard of good Friday but this is great Friday! Haway me bonny lads!

@AydenCummings93: What a difference 4 at the back makes

@RichHammond_Fan: Don’t know what just happened but keep it up the rest of the season eh lads.