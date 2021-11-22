The Black Cats now face back-to-back away games against Shrewsbury and Cambridge as they look to revive their promotion challenge.

Here are some of the latest SAFC-related and League One news stories from around the web:

Cats weigh up loan move for youngster

Sunderland are reportedly set to send youngster Cieran Dunne out on loan.

Dunne, 21, joined the Black Cats from Falkirk in the summer of 2019 and, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, the midfielder could return to Scotland.

After moving to Wearside, Dunne played regularly for Sunderland’s under-23 team last season and made a senior appearance in the Papa John’s Trophy against Fleetwood.

Shrewsbury set to be without key man

Winger Elliott Bennett will miss Shrewsbury’s home game against Sunderland after he was sent off against Cheltenham.

The Shrews lost 2-1 at Whaddon Road, a result which leaves Steve Cotterill’s side 21st in the table ahead of their meeting with the Black Cats.

Bennett has been a key player for Shrewsbury this season, making 17 league appearances, but was dismissed for blocking a shot with his hand on the goalline when his side were 1-0 up.

Ipswich striker wants to stay

Finally, Ipswich striker Macauley Bonne says he wants to stay at the club in January.

The 26-year-old joined his boyhood club from QPR in the summer and has already scored 11 goals in League One.

Rangers do have an option to recall the forward but Bonne is clear about what he would prefer.

“At the minute I can’t really say a lot but I’ll say it straight – I don’t want them to recall me,” said the striker following Ipswich’s defeat at Sunderland.

“I don’t want to go back and be third or fourth choice, coming on for a few minutes when I’m thriving here.

Asked if he would sign for Ipswich permanently, Bonne said: “I’m a Town boy, a Town fan. If I didn’t get signed permanently I’d be in the away ends watching them.

“I’m happy here and that’s something we need to speak about in January.”

