Here are some of the latest SAFC-related stories from around the web:

Jordan Gabriel latest

Sunderland are still looking to sign another right-back this summer and have been heavily linked with Nottingham Forest defender Jordan Gabriel.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Gabriel during a loan spell at Blackpool.

The 22-year-old full-back helped Blackpool win promotion from League One during a loan spell last season, and the Tangerines have also been credited with interest in the player.

It was claimed last month that Sunderland had seen a bid for Gabriel rejected and, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon, the player is not available unless the ‘bid goes up a notch.’

Gabriel played the full 90 minutes as Forest were beaten by Bournemouth on Saturday.

Sunderland priced out of loan move

At the other end of the pitch, Sunderland have been tracking Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, while Burton have also been linked with the forward.

Jebbison, 18, scored for the Blades on his first Premier League start last season, while manager Slavisa Jokanovic has endorsed the club’s decision to let him leave on loan.

Yet according to our sister title the Sheffield Star, the teams interested in acquiring the youngster fear being priced out of a deal.

They report that while United’s required loan fee is yet to be confirmed, there is speculation it could be as high as £1million.

St Johnstone face battle to keep midfield prospect

Sunderland were also linked with St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann earlier this summer.

Talk regarding the Black Cats’ interest has gone quiet in recent weeks, while Celtic have been heavily linked with the 21-year-old.

St Johnstone left-back Callum Booth believes it will be tough for the club to keep McCann this summer.

"He’s got another two years on his contract so hopefully we can keep a hold of him, but it’s going to be tricky,” said Booth. “Against some top, top players he’s been right in their faces, good on the ball and just produced all-round great performances.

“He’s a great player and a great guy. He’s the best young player I’ve played with.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.