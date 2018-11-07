'Good riddance!' Sunderland fans react after ex-Chelsea flop Papy Djilobodji finally leaves Wearside

Sunderland fans were quick to have their say after the club reached an agreement over Papy Djilobodji’s exit.

Sunderland served Djilobodji notice on his contract in September after the player failed to return for training.

He had been given leave of absence for the month of July to secure a move away from Wearside but that did not materialise and when he eventually returned in September, the club said he ‘comprehensively failed’ a fitness test.

Djilobodji will not be able to sign for a new club until January, as he becomes a free agent after the closing of the summer window.

A club statement read: “Sunderland AFC has reached an agreement with Papy Djilobodji for his departure, his employment having terminated on 21 September 2018.”

It is a boost for Sunderland who had expected and budgeted for the players to leave long before now, it also prevents a court battle with the defender after he appealed the original decision.

Shortly after the announcement, the club's owner Stewart Donald took to twitter to say: "Today has been my favourite day as Sunderland AFC custodian, excluding match days of course."

Here's the best of the fan reaction:

Janey M tweeted: "Brilliant news, well done to all involved at #SAFC for taking this stance"

David Mason tweeted Donald: "Hats off to you and your team! Long may this journey back to where we belong continue."

Scone simply tweeted: "Good riddance" while Andrew Davies tweeted: "Announce #PapyBack @ChelseaFC"

Si Williamson praised the club's owners: "Well done to @stewartdonald3 and the team. #OnwardsAndUpwards #SAFC"

Meanwhile, Stephen Wright added: "The far reaching tentacles of the David Moyes era has no bounds. At least he has gone"

And Peter Harwood added: "Great work. Saves a potential court case well done @stewartdonald3 and co."

Over on our SAFC Facebook page, Maurice Alderson wrote: "So pleased another mercenary has gone... How can players break a contract and then threaten their club with legal action."