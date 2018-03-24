Good night with England for former Sunderland stars Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford

Skipper Jordan Henderson was a happy man as England claimed a morale-boosting 1-0 friendly win over Holland in Amsterdam last night.

Gareth Southgate’s men capped a promising display with a deserved victory as an experimental side won thanks to Jesse Lingard’s first international goal.

Liverpool’s former Sunderland midfielder Henderson, handed the captain’s armband, was delighted with a first England win over the Dutch since 1996.

“I thought, for the majority of the game, we were in control,” said the Wearsider.

“First half, I thought we dominated with the ball, possibly could have created a little bit more.

“But I thought the first half was a solid performance.

“Second half, they changed the formation a little bit to try to stop us to playing a bit, but I still felt, when we moved the ball well, we created some good chances and, when the ball fell to Jesse, I knew he’d score.”

Ex-Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford, bidding to be first-choice England No 1 ahead of the World Cup, had a quiet night.

But boss Southgate praised his experimental defence for their efforts.

Southgate enthused: “The back three and the goalkeeper were excellent, the way they were able to play from the back, they played with real composure.

“The defenders and goalkeeper are all capable of using the ball well. There’s lot to work on and we can get better and there are more things we want to look at on Tuesday (against Italy at Wembley).”

Pickford kept a clean sheet on his debut against Germany, so is still to concede for England. Jack Butland, though, will replace him against Italy.