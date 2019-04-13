'Good news!': Sunderland fans react as influential duo return for Coventry clash

Have your say

Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to take on Coventry City - and supporters have been quick to react.

The Black Cats make just one change from the side that drew with Burton Albion in midweek as the injured Dylan McGeouch is replaced by Max Power.

But Ross is handed a boost as influential duo Aiden McGeady and Lee Cattermole return to the match day squad - both taking a place on the bench.

Here's how fans have reacted to the team selection on social media:

@EddieRB28x said: "Evidently needed mcgeady last game and will need him today aswell ..."

@RamseySAFC posted: "This team didn't work what so ever on Tuesday so no idea why he's stuck with it. Clearly the formation wasn't working. Don't know why he hasn't changed it."

@SAFCFANSVIEW added: "Still no Mcgeady in the 11, it’s crucial that Morgan and Honeyman step up to the plate and actual create something."

@clublimafoxtrot commented: "Shame we couldnt switch up the cb's but who could you swap them out for"

@paulthomase tweeted: "Good news as missed"

@DanesIrishSAFC said: "Great to see Catts and McGeady back in the squad...now lets do this!!"

@Parkersafc suggested: "Would have gone Oviedo left wing and Hume left back. This team didn't really click against Burton"

@M_Coan47 added: "Glad to see mcgeady & catts at least on the bench. Hopefully Maguire not far behind."

And here's how the two teams line-up at the Stadium of Light:

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin; O'Nien, Flanagan, Baldwin, Oviedo; Morgan, Honeyman, Power, Leadbitter; Wyke, Grigg

Sunderland subs: Ruiter, Hume, Dunne, Cattermole, Sterling, McGeady, Kimpioka

Coventry XI: Burge, Mason, Davies, Kelly, Hiwula, Hyam, Sterling, Bakayoko, Thomas, Enobakhare, Shipley.

Coventry subs: Chaplin, Brown, Ponticelli, Westbrooke, Addai, Williams, Wakefield