Good and bad news for Sunderland as boss delivers full injury update

Bryan Oviedo will return to the Sunderland squad on Saturday afternoon, but Chris Coleman has been rocked by news that Lee Cattermole will miss the festive period with a muscle tear.

Cattermole had been due to return from suspension tomorrow but will now be out for a month.

Coleman will be bouyed by the fitness of Oviedo, however, with the left-back one of the club's most consistent performers this season.

He will not start against Birmingham City but could play some part.

Coleman also revealed that Jack Rodwell and Lamine Kone are progressing well as they look to return from injury.

He said: “Bryan's back. He's not fit to start but he's fit to play a part, it may be another week for Paddy.

“Lee Cattermole's out for a month with a tear in his thigh muscle. We got him scanned on Thursday and the results weren't good so we'll lose him for a month.

“Duncan and Jonny are a bit longer-term. Lamine Kone is doing very well and could be back for the start of January. Jack Rodwell is training very well with Lamby and your medical boys who are pushing him to the max. He's been training very well. There's some positives, some negatives.”