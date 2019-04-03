'Goals expected!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes surprising team selection at Accrington

Have your say

Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to take on Accrington Stanley this evening - and fans have been quick to react.

The Black Cats' boss has rung the changes following the trip to Wembley, with no fewer than FIVE changes from the side that lost on penalties to Portsmouth.

Denver Hume, Lynden Gooch, Dylan McGeouch, Max Power and Charlie Wyke all start - as Ross looks to set-up his side in a 4-4-2 formation.

And supporters have been quick to let their thoughts be known on the surprising line-up ahead of a game which could prove pivotal in the promotion race.

Here's how fans have reacted to the team news on social media:

@Lane2ralphlane said: "Not bad 2 up front goals expected"

@RamseySAFC added: "YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS MCGEOUCH IS STARTING"

@Scottishsafc commented: "Mcgeouch niceeee good team"

@BillyxHope posted: "Really Interested To See How Grigg And Wyke Do Up Top Together Like... Looked Good Everytime Off The Bench"

@Stubailey73 tweeted: "Happy with this"

@dylanparry added: "Very good side, delighted for Hume getting a start especially"

@ClubSupporterUK said: "Has to be a winning line up, two upfront and McGeouch finally getting a game."

Former striker @SleevesElliott posted: "Interesting starting 11. Happy to see Wyke up with Grigg. McGeouch brought back in from wilderness. Needs a performance. Hopefully won’t miss Grant and Cattermole’s leadership skills as they have been v good recently. Get ball to McGeady as he is the magic man."

@JamesCopley73 commented: "Can’t call Jack Ross stubborn after this team selection. My word. The forgotten man Dylan McGeough back in the team alongside Charlie Wyke."

And here's how the two sides line-up at the Wham Stadium:

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin, O'Nien, Flanagan, Baldwin, Hume, Gooch, McGeouch, Power, McGeady, Wyke, Grigg

Sunderland subs: Ruiter, Leadbitter, Ozturk, Morgan, Dunne, Sterling, Oviedo

Accrington Stanley XI: Evtimov, Johnson, Sykes, Hughes, Richards-Everton, Donacien, Conneely, Finley, McConville, Smyth, Kee

Accrington Stanley subs: Maxted, Brown, Wood, Sousa, Rodgers, Barlaser, Armstrong