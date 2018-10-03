'Go choke on some lemons!': Read Peterborough owner's foul-mouthed blast at Sunderland fans

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has hit out at Sunderland supporters in a heated exchange on social media.

The Posh chief received a barrage of tweets from fans of the Black Cats yesterday evening and quickly hit back, branding one as 'bitter' in a series of entertaining tweets which followed the 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light. MacAnthony was understandably pleased with his team's performance and was particularly staunch in his defence of manager Steve Evans. Scroll down to read the Twitter exchange in full - and let us know what you think of tweets in the comments section: