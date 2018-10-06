'Glad he's been dropped!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes two BIG calls

Have your say

Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to take on Bradford - and fans have been quick to deliver their verdict on the starting line-up.

The Black Cats make two changes from the side that drew with Peterborough on Tuesday evening - although one of those is enforced, as Reece James replaces the suspended Bryan Oviedo.

Ross' big calls come in the centre of midfield, where he recalls Lee Cattermole after the midfielder served a one-game suspension.

Captain George Honeyman, however, is forced to settle for a place on the bench meaning that Max Power keeps the captain's armband.

And Sunderland fans have been quick to react to the Scot's selection calls on social media - with most pleased with the decisions made.

Jack Ross has made two bold selection calls

Here's the best of the reaction:

@EddieSAFCxx tweeted: "Exactly what I wanted"

@MarcoLund88 added: "CLASS TEAM!"

@buntingfootball said: "Could bite me so much this but of the players available that’s our best team out today"

@BillyxHope posted: "Good Side And Hopefully A Good Result Today... Haaawaayyy!!"

@ModHos said: "Love that. We’ll see if it was just coincidence that we were better at attacking without Honeyman on the pitch."

@son_wear added: "Pleased to see Bali Mumba on the bench & kimpioka"

@LukeeWelshh tweeted: "Glad that he’s dropped Honeyman"

@tmalbrghtn said: "Thats squad is no messing. Play like they did against Peterbrough thats a doddle"

