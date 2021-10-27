The game at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium finished goalless after 90 minutes, as Rangers substitute Charlie Austin saw a goal controversially ruled out in the closing stages of the match.

That meant the game went straight to a shootout, as Ross Stewart, Aiden McGeady and Alex Pritchard all scored from the spot.

After producing some fine saves in normal time, Sunderland keeper Lee Burge also saved Austin’s penalty during the shootout.

Sunderland fans at QPR.

Here’s how some fans reacted after the Black Cats booked their place in Wednesday’s quarter-final draw:

@Hag_SAFC: A big shout out to Lee Burge tonight. He was confident and got every decision to come for the ball right and made some top saves & justified his manager's decision to play him. That should do wonders for his confidence

@Philip_RJ89: As for the next round? Bring on a big gun. If Man City or Chelsea or Liverpool roll up to the SOL in the quarters, it’s the quintessential free hit for us. Nothing to fear, go out, have a crack, see what happens.

@coffeegoblin: Two wins from Wembley. Let’s have one of the big teams at home next round. Give us Liverpool, Man City or Chelsea.

@simonraper1: Thought we were tremendous this evening. Very much deserved overall

@CalKnight12: Excellent performance tonight from the lads, more than matched a team from a league above

@seahampirlo: So, so happy for every single #SAFC fan down there. Nights like that no matter how minuscule they’ll end up being in the grand scheme of things are just class to witness. It’s what footballs all about. Get in man

@ElliottSAFC: Well quarter-finals then. Great for the fans there, strange one as it's a distraction and another game we could do without. But winning breads winning

@dpgroves6: Fantastic, #SAFC win on penalties! Lucky with the offside that wasn't, but makes up a bit for past decisions! Quarter-final, Wigan beaten at home, enjoy the long journey home, guys!!

