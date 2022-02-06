The Black Cats are still looking for a new head coach and are understood to have spoken to multiple candidates this week, including Keane, Grant McCann and Alex Neil.

Keane would be a popular appointment on Wearside, where he led Sunderland to promotion from the Championship in 2007.

The club are in desperate need of a lift following a run of one win in six league games, including Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against bottom of the table Doncaster.

When assessing the match and Keane’s interest on the EFL’s highlights show on Quest, former Crystal Palace striker Morrison said: “I played with Roy and he’s passionate and he does want to get back into management.

“He’s a leader and a born winner so for me I don’t know what Sunderland are waiting for, give Roy Keane a job.

“If you’re listening and you’re watching here, he’s the right man because I think he will lead them back up the table.”

Doncaster took a commanding 2-0 lead in the first half at the Stadium of Light, courtesy of goals from Reo Griffiths and Tommy Rowe.

Studio guest George Elek from the Not Top 20 Podcast was impressed by the visitors.

“For Doncaster the first-half performance was absolutely superb,” he said.

“Griffiths on his first start, the old Spurs player then went to Lyon, seems like a bit of a coup for Doncaster to get him and it was a brilliant finish.

“It was an onslaught in the first half and they pinned Sunderland back.”

