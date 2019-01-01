'Give Maja the contract he wants': Sunderland fans react after big away win at Blackpool

Sunderland striker Josh Maja showed his worth once again after guiding Sunderland to a 1-0 win over Blackpool.

The 20-year-old forward scored his 15th goal of the season at Bloomfield Road following weeks of contract talk regarding his future.

Last week Jack Ross said the Black Cats have set a deadline for Maja to sign a new deal at the Stadium of Light, with a number of clubs reportedly interested in the striker.

Following another standout performance, Sunderland fans were quick to share their views on the forward.

Here's how some supporters reacted on social media:

@AndySAFC78: Great result today #safc Just hoping @joshmaja signs new contract. Will be a massive loss if he goes. Can't believe some fans saying there not bothered.

@JamesCopley73: #SAFC would be 13th in League One without Maja’s goals. That’s how important he his.

@Parkersafc: Yet again Maja proves how crucial he is to our season. He goes and I fear we'll slip to a point we are clinging onto a play off spot #safc

@peterjames73: Fantastic win today. Very hard fought win. Reminded me of the Doncaster game, end-to-end. Lads were resilient throughout and could have won by more. Played some lovely stuff second half. Fans were sensational. #safc

@cptkirkwalker: Think the way it’s looking if Maja does want to leave at the end of the season we should just get behind him and hope he can get the goals to get us promotion. #SAFC

@MaloyJordan: Give Maja the contract he wants and get him tied down long term, without his goals this season we wouldn’t even be top 6 #SAFC

@MickyWelshSAFC: Decent result, especially with Luton dropping points. Now have to go to Charlton and take 2nd place back!!! #Safc

@RyanSnaith96: I still believe the biggest business that Jack needs to do in this window is get Maja signed up, this lad is special! As much as he’s played brilliantly so for this season up top on his own I think a partnership with him and Wyke could be chaos in this league! #SAFC

@DavidNunn73: Good result that but performances continue to suggest just how important this window is going to be. Two or three new faces needed imo. #safc

@DanielJenks89: Big win for us today. Maintains the pressure on Luton who we play game after next #SAFC