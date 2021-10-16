It has been two weeks since Sunderland were last in league action after Lee Johnson’s men suffered a 4-0 defeat away to Portsmouth.

Since then, the Wearsiders have won two Papa John’s Trophy games 2-1 against Lincoln City and Manchester United U21s over the international break.

That means Sunderland have now qualified from Group F ahead of their return to third-tier action at Priestfield Stadium this afternoon.

Over the international break, the Black Cats dropped to fourth in the League One table with Wigan Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle now ahead of Sunderland coming into this weekend’s games.

Here, though, we’ll be bringing you live updates as Sunderland take on Gillingham today.

That includes all of the build-up, team news plus play-by-play updates throughout the clash as the Wearsiders look to return to winning in the league following the Portsmouth loss.

