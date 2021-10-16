Gillingham vs Sunderland LIVE: Early team news, updates and odds ahead of League One clash
The Black Cats face the Gills in League One this afternoon.
It has been two weeks since Sunderland were last in league action after Lee Johnson’s men suffered a 4-0 defeat away to Portsmouth.
Since then, the Wearsiders have won two Papa John’s Trophy games 2-1 against Lincoln City and Manchester United U21s over the international break.
That means Sunderland have now qualified from Group F ahead of their return to third-tier action at Priestfield Stadium this afternoon.
Over the international break, the Black Cats dropped to fourth in the League One table with Wigan Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle now ahead of Sunderland coming into this weekend’s games.
Here, though, we’ll be bringing you live updates as Sunderland take on Gillingham today.
That includes all of the build-up, team news plus play-by-play updates throughout the clash as the Wearsiders look to return to winning in the league following the Portsmouth loss.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Gillingham vs Sunderland LIVE: Updates, team news, odds and more
Last updated: Friday, 15 October, 2021, 15:49
- Sunderland face Gillingham in League One this afternoon at Priesfield Stadium
- The Black Cats have been absent from third tier action for two weeks over the international break
- Lee Johnson’s men were defeated 4-0 by Portsmouth at Fratton Park the last time they played in League One
- Sunderland have several injury issues coming into the fixture against Gillingham
The latest odds ahead of the game (via Paddy Power):
Gillingham win - 15/4
Draw - 5/2
Sunderland win - 8/11
All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.
Are there any injury worries on the Gillingham side of things?
Gillingham manager Steve Evans recently revealed injury frustrations.
Ryan Jackson and Mustapha Carayol both missed the game against Wycombe Wanderers last week
However, both players trained in the lead-up to last Saturday’s clash.
Evans already ruled left-back David Tutonda out for League One match against Sunderland.
And Watford midfielder Daniel Phillips remains some way off recovery and will miss out.
What is the latest injury news ahead of the clash?
There is minor concern is over German attacker Leon Dajaku, who is touch and go for the weekend.
Fellow winger Aiden McGeady is said to be training well after he missed the most recent League One game at Portsmouth with an ankle issue.
Lynden Gooch, who had an injection on a foot problem picked up in the 2-2 draw with Fleetwood, is highly unlikely to feature but should step up his recovery again over the next week.
Lee Johnson has confirmed that Luke O’Nien fine and should be fit for Saturday following the ongoing issue with his shoulder.
Nathan Broadhead getting closer to recovery but will miss the game against Gillingham.
Corry Evans has a calf problem, which doesn’t look too serious but he is expected to miss out on the trip south.
It has also been confirmed that Niall Huggins is out for 3 months with a back problem.
How you can follow today’s clash including TV, radio and streaming details
What TV channel is Gillingham vs Sunderland on?
The clash between Sunderland and Gillingham won’t be shown on any television channels.
Can I stream Gillingham vs Sunderland online?
Unlike the midweek game against Manchester United U21s, Sunderland’s clash with Gillingham won’t be streamed in the United Kingdom.
Although the EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.
That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.
Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.
However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.
That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.
Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John’s Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.
Are there any other ways I can follow Gillingham vs Sunderland?
BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.
Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.
The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with James Copley and Joe Nicholson at the ground.