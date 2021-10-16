Gillingham vs Sunderland LIVE: Aiden O'Brien and Tom Flanagan put Cats ahead after Gills take early lead but
The Black Cats face the Gills in League One this afternoon.
It has been two weeks since Sunderland were last in league action after Lee Johnson’s men suffered a 4-0 defeat away to Portsmouth.
Since then, the Wearsiders have won two Papa John’s Trophy games 2-1 against Lincoln City and Manchester United U21s over the international break.
That means Sunderland have now qualified from Group F ahead of their return to third-tier action at Priestfield Stadium this afternoon.
Over the international break, the Black Cats dropped to fourth in the League One table with Wigan Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle now ahead of Sunderland coming into this weekend’s games.
Here, though, we’ll be bringing you live updates as Sunderland take on Gillingham today.
That includes all of the build-up, team news plus play-by-play updates throughout the clash as the Wearsiders look to return to winning in the league following the Portsmouth loss.
Gillingham vs Sunderland LIVE: Updates, team news, odds and more
Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:36
- Sunderland face Gillingham in League One this afternoon at Priesfield Stadium
Gillingham are pushing hard for an equaliser as O’Nien loses it in the middles of the park yet again.
Wright replaces Pritchard as Sunderland look to sure things up at the back
EMBLETON SENT OFF for a bad challenge. Sunderland down to 10!
Sunderland keeping the ball nicely now but Flanagan concedes a throw in. Pritchard regathers the ball as Embleton keeps things ticking over.
Winchester scores but is called offside. Shame as he sent their defender for a walk with his turn.
Striker on for Gillingham
Sunderland are well on top now. The second goal seems to have settled nerves and they’re pushing for a third. O’Nien gives the ball away again though.