Black Cats boss Lee Johnson named a young side for the clash ahead of the Wearsiders’ trip to Gillingham in League One this weekend with Denver Hume the only senior starter.

Hume was handed the armband and saw his side beat the young Red Devils thanks to goals from Tyrese Dyce and Stephen Wearne.

Wearne opened his account for the Black Cats in last weeks win over Lincoln City and doubled his tally for the competition with the winner at the Stadium of Light.

The result see’s Sunderland into the knockout phase of the competition as they look to defend the trophy they won in March last season.

But here though, we look at what’s been happening around League One over the last 24-hours.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.

1. Cowley backs Curtis 'the underdog' Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has backed winger Ronan Curtis to bounce back after being overlooked for the Republic of Ireland squad in the latest round of internationals. Curtis will miss Pompey’s trip to face Rotherham United this weekend through suspension but Cowley believes the 25-year-old will be motivated to prove people wrong. ”Ronan’s had his international disappointment and got suspended, but you have to try to see the positives,” Cowley told The News. "He was excellent against Sunderland and is definitely finding some good performances which is really important for the team. The team plays better when Ronan plays well, that’s for sure. The great thing about Ronan is when he has disappointment he feels the need to prove people wrong. Maybe he was disappointed not to be selected, but I also know he will be very motivated to prove people wrong because he has done that all his life, he’s the underdog.” (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images) Photo: Eric Alonso Photo Sales

2. Rotherham enjoy being under the radar Rotherham United captain Richard Wood believes it suits his team down to the ground when people overlook the Millers for the so-called bigger clubs in League One. Paul Warne’s side are looking for a remarkable third promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking and are currently fifth in the table, three points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle with a game in hand ahead of a home game with Portsmouth this weekend. Speaking to the Yorkshire Post Wood said: “I don’t mind going under the radar. It benefits us. We are one of the main contenders and teams fear us when they play us and we have seen that this season with teams changing their shape and sitting back against us. We get labelled as a big, physical direct team all the time. But we have played some unbelievable stuff this season and it has been great. If we keep people fit and are on it, we’re a match for anyone.” (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. Gills captain targets double figures Sunderland head to the Priestfield Stadium this weekend to take on Gillingham and Gills captain Kyle Dempsey has said he is aiming for double figures in front of goal this season despite being still to get off the mark. The midfielder managed to notch eight times in 44 appearances in all competitions last season and speaking to Kent Online the 26-year-old believes he can improve on that tally. “I am getting the ball more in the areas I want to receive it and I am carrying the ball more, beating players and that is what I want to do,” he said. “I have been unfortunate a couple of times not to get on the scoresheet. Once I get a couple of goals under my belt my main target was to get to 10 and that is what I am going to keep working on. If I can keep working on those areas then the goals will come.” (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. Adkins well wishes for departed striker Following the release of Danish striker Ronnie Schwarz, Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has had his say on the matter. Schwarz made just 16 appearances at the Valley since arriving in January and has now been released by the club having failed to register a single appearance this season. “We wish him well – he’s a good guy,” the Addicks manager told the South London Press. Unfortunately it hasn’t worked out for him while he was here. We just hope he finds a club where he can start managing to play football.” (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales