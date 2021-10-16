Here is all the latest news from around the division:

Evans determined to learn from Wycombe struggles

Gillingham boss Steve Evans believes his side must learn from Wycombe Wanderers’ defeat to Sunderland and ensure they do not repeat the same mistakes that the Chairboys made on that day:

Paul Warne has admitted he may face a striker crisis in January (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“We need a shape and a system and a way to try and compete against Sunderland.

“Wycombe were taken apart by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light recently, it was 3-1 going on seven, and that is our task Saturday.”

Striker uncertainty for Rotherham’s January plans

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has admitted that he is facing a tricky dilemma in January.

Rotherham currently have one of the most stacked striking departments in the league and Warne revealed this could be a problem when they try and make transfer moves in January:

“I need to know, if any of my strikers were to leave, who are the possible replacements who have similar attributes and I can afford to bring in.” Warne said.

“I don’t want to sign one because I like the four I’ve got but it might get to the stage where Josh (Kayode) hasn’t had enough game time and he wants to go. More likely than not, he’ll stay.

“Freddie (Ladapo) might have the same attitude and he might want to go, (Will) Griggy might get called back. Smudge (Michael Smith) might attract an offer that the club can’t turn down.

“These are all connotations that are in my head all the time. I’m preparing for the fact that one or two strikers may go.

“Hopefully it won’t happen. Strikers are the hardest to replace. There is a real dearth of affordable, great strikers for us.”

Key Bolton player poised for return

After a steady start to the campaign, Bolton Wanderers currently sit in ninth, just one point outside the playoff places.

Ian Evatt will be hoping his side can push on over the next few weeks and believes that ‘X-Factor’ player Xavier Amaechi, could feature for the first-team soon.

Amaechi, who is on-loan from Hamburg, was injured during pre-season and has yet to make a competitive appearance for his new club, however, hopes are high that the former Arsenal youngster can return soon.

