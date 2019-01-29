George Honeyman’s message to Sunderland fans and players ahead of promotion run-in

George Honeyman says he’s raring to go at Sunderland after returning to training.

The Black Cats skipper has been missing since before Christmas, but is back in contention for Saturday’s League One clash against AFC Wimbledon.

And after Sunderland slipped to fifth in the table because of their blank weekend, Honeyman wants the team to ‘kick on’ now and start putting pressure on the sides above them.

Their form over January has been mixed, with three draws in a row seeing them lose a bit of ground though Jack Ross’ side have two games in hand over leaders Luton Town, who are six points better off than them.

“I returned to training on Monday and I couldn’t be happier, as it’s been frustrating watching from the sidelines and I feel like I’ve missed a lot of games,” Honeyman told the club’s website.

“Credit to the boys, though, they’ve held it down and kept pace with the teams at the top during a busy period, and we’re ready to kick on.

“We had a little break last weekend, which is something you don’t often get, and it’ll serve us well because the games are coming thick and fast.

“Everyone is refreshed, and I imagine the fans are as well, so we can’t wait to get back to the Stadium of Light this weekend and pick up three points.

“We’ve had a good season so far, but we’re now reaching the run-in and we have to take care of business.”

Honeyman has missed eight games through injury, six in the league and two Checkatrade Trophy ties.