George Honeyman describes his winning goal at Rochdale and praises 'amazing' Sunderland squad

For most teams in League One, three games in the space of seven days would be difficult to manage, yet Sunderland's 'amazing' squad has helped them cope, according to captain George Honeyman.

The Black Cats skipper netted a late winner in a 2-1 win at Rochdale on Saturday afternoon, Sunderland's second win in the space of four days after Jack Ross' side recorded a 3-0 victory over Accrington Stanley in mid-week.

Their back-to-back wins away from home are made even more impressive considering Jack Ross' side had to recover from last weekend's defeat in the Checkatrade Trophy final against Portsmouth.

Ross has rotated his side for the subsequent games, with the likes of Dylan McGeouch, Charlie Wyke and Denver Hume coming in to make their first starts for over a month.

And Honeyman has praised the players who haven't always been regular starters this season, but who have stepped up to the plate when needed.

"We have an amazing squad, we've said that all the way through, lads have come in and done tremendous this week," Honeyman told SAFC.com after the game at Spotland Stadium.

"It was obviously disappointing when lads weren't in the cup final and didn't play and lads have come in and been an absolute credit to themselves.

"Missing Aiden (McGeady), missing Lee (Cattermole), big players talismans for us, the lads have stepped up to the plate and we've done that all season and we haven't had to rely on one person or one character."

After serving a three-match league suspension for his red card at Wycombe, Honeyman had to settle for a place on the bench at Rochdale but came on in the first half following an injury to Lynden Gooch.

His winning goal came in the 89th minute, following Luke O'Nien's cross from the right, and sparked wild celebrations in the away end.

"It was a mad 20 seconds after I scored," said Honeyman when asked about his goal.

"I don't know what I did, I don't know what happened but it was some feeling, if you could bottle that feeling up and sell it I'd be a billionaire.

"What a feeling, it was a great game, and whenever we get down we're so good at coming back, we always have that belief, that proved again today and just so happy that we got the win."

It's another quick turnaround for Sunderland who will host Burton Albion at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

But after other results went Sunderland's way this weekend, with promotion rivals Luton and Barnsley both dropping points, Honeyman can't wait.

"We know the results now have gone our way so it's been a great day, but we've just got to take care of ourselves and we'll get promoted," added Honeyman.

"It's only us going to get ourselves promoted no one is going to give it to us.

On the remaining seven games, Honeyman said: "We can't wait for them, let them come thick and fast.

"We're in a fantastic moment at the minute, we've got a fantastic feeling about us, everyone in the squad is contributing when they need to.

"We just can't wait for the games to come because we just want to keep bashing out those wins."