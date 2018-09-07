Gateshead swoop to sign Sunderland youngster Luke Molyneux

Sunderland winger Luke Molyneux has joined National League side Gateshead on loan until January.

The Heed will have an option to extend the deal to a full season, and the 20-year-old is now set to join up with his new team-mates in time for tomorrow's match at Ebbsfleet United.

Molyneux made his first-team debut for the Black Cats in a 3-0 win over Wolves in May 2018.

He has also featured for Jack Ross' team in League One, but has predominately played for the under-23 side this campaign.

Molyneux's performances saw him nominated for August’s Premier League 2 player of the month award after scoring two goals in four matches, while he also played in the Checkatrade Trophy game against Stoke City under-21s.

The winger will wear the number 21 shirt at the International Stadium, and Gateshead manager Steve Watson is delighted with the signing.

"Luke is a little bit different to what we have got and can be a great addition to the squad," said Watson.

"He's already played at a really good level at times this season and has been in and around Sunderland's first team in games and training every day. He gives us another really good attacking option.

"Since the start of the summer, we've been looking for that ability to unlock the door when we have a lot of possession.

"We haven't always been able to unpick the lock and have that end product and I think Luke is the type of player that can give us that edge in the final third that will turn good performances into three points."

Gateshead are currently 12th in the National League after taking 14 points from nine games.

Watson has praised the team spirit his side have shown this campaign, and believes Molyneux will fit straight in.

"Now we've got Luke in who is another young North East lad who I know will be a good fit in the dressing room as I think he already knows a few of the lads in the squad.

"Our lads have all gelled remarkably well together in a short time and it's like a young family here and I think Luke will fit right into that as he, like all of our young lads, is another very ambitious player and hungry to do well.

"He's another quality young player that will boost the squad and when you have such a tight-knit group like we do, that success collectively feels that bit sweeter because we're all pulling in the right direction for each other."