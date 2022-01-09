Ainsworth knew how much the travelling contingent had contributed to this thrilling League One contest and was quick to applaud the packed-out away end in the East Stand.

The Chairboys boss was understandably buoyed after his side had snatched a last-gasp equaliser in the eighth minute of stoppage time to make it 3-3.

Joe Jacobson’s finish prevented Sunderland going back to the top of the table, yet the travelling supporters were still in good voice, clapping their team off after a spirited display.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

While commending players from his own team, Ainsworth also found time to engage with the deflated Sunderland players, first shaking hands with substitute Jack Diamond, then Tom Flanagan, and then Ross Stewart. A classy gesture.

Here are some of the other moments you may have missed:

Preece’s chat with Patterson

After being recalled from Notts County at short notice, Anithony Patterson started in goal for Sunderland, making just his third appearance in League One.

The 21-year-old made some important saves during an end-to-end contest but was caught out for Wycombe’s second goal.

After Ross Stewart headed an in-swinging Wycombe corner into the air, Patterson was left scrambling on his line before striker Sam Vokes nodded the ball home.

There were appeals from some Sunderland players that Patterson had been fouled by Brandon Hanlan, and Wycombe’s physicality from corners had clearly been discussed before the match.

At half-time, Patterson was sought out by Sunderland goalkeeping coach David Preece and the pair exchanged words before heading down the tunnel.

Patterson could be seen making a pushing motion on his way off the pitch, presumably relating to the aforementioned incident.

Akinfenwa’s wave

Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa was goaded by the Sunderland fans throughout the contest, as the 39-year-old started on the bench.

The away supporters repeatedly started chants about the forward’s physique, yet he appeared to see the funny side.

As Akinfenwa made his way off the pitch at half-time, he recited by waving at the East Stand as he lapped up the recognition.

Sunderland fans also made their voices heard when Wycombe chairman Rob Couhig was talking about a club promotion offer at the interval.

"Who are ya!” chanted the away supporters behind the goal - while he may have expected an easier crowd, Couhig at least acknowledged the away end insisting that all are welcome at Adams Park.

Late set-piece proves costly

Wycombe’s late equaliser was a real sickner as Sunderland appeared to be heading for a big three points.

The goal came as the hosts caused panic from a late corner when goalkeeper David Stockdale went forward.

Yet it was centre-back Chris Forino-Joseph who won the initial header, arriving late in the box after getting away from Sunderland substitute Diamond, who was the closest player to him when the corner was delivered.

Diamond was introduced in the final ten minutes, replacing the injured Corry Evans, and did look lively going forward.

Yet the late change appeared to disrupt the visitors’ plans when defending set-pieces, as Forino-Joseph was allowed a free header.

The first effort was saved by Patterson but Jacobson was alert to convert the rebound at the death.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.