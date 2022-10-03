The Potters conceded three times in 20 second-half minutes as they suffered their worst home defeat for five years.

It’s a result which saw Stoke remain 17th in the Championship table, while the side have taken five points from Neil’s five games in charge.

"It's not rustiness,” said Neil after the match. “We're 11 games into the season.

Stoke City boss Alex Neil. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

"I thought for spells, like up to the second goal, we went at it and we had a go and tried to do things properly. I thought from the second goal onwards, it was not reflective of any team I've ever had.

"That is a real frustration."

Charlie Wyke back in Wigan’s starting XI

Elsewhere in the Championship, former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke made his first competitive start for 11 months, after suffering a cardiac arrest in a training session last November.

The 29-year-old forward feared he would never play again but has now made five Championship appearances for The Latics this season.

Following Wigan’s 2-0 win at Rotherham on Saturday, Wyke’s team-mate and former Sunderland captain Max Power tweeted: “A great 3 points today, but for me it’s all about this man.

"His first start in 11 months, to put in that performance was incredible. Everything he’s been through with his family, sadly losing his grandad Thursday, I know Jed will be looking down on him with a huge smile.”

Blackpool injury concerns

Finally, Blackpool will be without several first-team players for Tuesday’s match against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Rhys Williams, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley have all been sidelined with injuries in recent weeks, while left-back James Husband also missed Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Norwich with a calf issue.

“He had a fitness test on Saturday morning and he wasn’t quite right," said Blackpool boss Michael Appleton when asked about Husband after the game. “I didn’t want to risk him on the bench and bring him on for 20 minutes and all of a sudden he’s not ready for Tuesday.