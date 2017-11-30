Full Sunderland team news for Reading clash as youngster edges closer to debut

Josh Maja could make his professional debut this weekend after Chris Coleman confirmed that he will be part of the matchday squad for the clash with Reading.

James Vaughan is suspended after being booked for his goal celebration at Burton Albion, and Maja stepped up his comeback from a knee injury earlier this week by playing 60 minutes for the U23's against Swansea City.

Coleman wants the 18-year-old to get more minutes under his belt before challenging for a starting berth but he could make a cameo appearance this weekend.

The Sunderland boss said: "Young Maja really needs more minutes with the 23’s before we could consider him playing a significant role, although he’ll be in and around the squad, possibly on the bench because we’ve got one or two missing."

Coleman confirmed that Marc Wilson will also be available for selcetion and hopes that despite missing training this week, Darron Gibson will also be available.

The Sunderland manager continues to select from a narrow pool thanks to a number of long-term problems.

He said: "Marc [Wilson] trained this week with us. We gave him a bit of a hit and he came through it OK.

"Darron Gibson didn't train on Tuesday or Wednesday because we trained indoors due to the weather, and not all players can train on that because of the reaction they get to working on astroturf.

"We've still got the long-termers such as Duncan, and Jonny Williams is out for two or three months, Kone is out for two or three months.

"Didier Ndong is out for probably another two or three weeks, and Jack Rodwell with his hamstring probably another week.

"Billy Jones will probably join in training again next week, which is encouraging."