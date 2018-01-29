Full Sunderland team news ahead of crunch Birmingham City clash

Kazenga LuaLua is set to feature as Sunderland take on Birmingham City tomorrow night.

The 27-year-old signed on a free transfer last week and while he will not start the game, the former Brighton winger will be part of the squad and could make his debut from the bench.

Sunderland are hoping to climb out of the relegation zone with three points at St Andrew's and establish a four point cushion between themselves and Steve Cotterill's side.

Coleman said: "Kazenga has had a good week's training. He's not ready to start but he'll be coming with us."

Coleman also confirmed that Jonny Williams came through his comeback unscathed on Sunday.

The Wales international played 80 minutes in an U23 defeat to Arsenal at Eppleton Colliery and crucially, responded well to a number of challenges that put pressure on the shoulder he injured against Millwall in November.

Coleman said: "That was more important than the minutes actually, because he got some contact. He has been in training with us, but it's not the same.

"He got knocked on his backside twice, but he jumped up and there was no reaction.

"It's too early for him to be involved at Birmingham, but we needed him to have those 80 minutes yesterday.

"He won't be involved tomorrow.

Lamine Kone will return to boost Coleman's defensive options but Billy Jones will miss out.

Paddy McNair is still struggling with a groin problem, as is Marc Wilson, while Didier Ndong will serve the second game of his three match suspension.

Coleman said: "Lamine is in the squad, he had 60 minutes last week.

"I don’t think Billy Jones will be available, he’s had a bit of a sickness and with the concussion we can’t really take a chance there. "