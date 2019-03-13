Full details as Sunderland v Doncaster Rovers selected for live Sky Sports coverage

Have your say

Sunderland's home game with Doncaster Rovers on Good Friday has been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports.

As a result, the League One clash - which was originally scheduled to kick-off at 3pm - will now kick-off at the slightly later time of 5.15pm.

The game is one of eight Football League matches selected for live TV coverage over the Easter weekend, a traditionally busy period for league fixtures.

Sunderland then travel to promotion rivals Peterborough United on Easter Monday (April 22) for a 3pm kick-off at the ABAX Stadium.