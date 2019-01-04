Full details as Sunderland v Accrington Stanley is chosen for Sky Sports coverage

Sunderland's home game with Accrington Stanley in February has been chosen for live Sky Sports coverage.

The game was originally due to take place on Saturday, February 16 at the Stadium of Light but has now been brought forward to Friday, February 15, kicking off at 7.45pm.

It is a busy week for Sunderland who face Oxford United away on February 9th, Blackpool at home in the rearranged fixture on Tuesday 12th before the visit of Accrington on the Friday night.

A Sunderland statement added: "Supporters are advised however that the game could still be subject to further change should Accrington Stanley progress to Round 5 of the Emirates FA Cup."

Accrington Stanley host Ipswich Town in the third round of the FA Cup tomorrow.

Sunderland's away fixture at Accrington last month was abandoned midway through the second half due to torrential rain at the Wham Stadium and that fixture is yet to be rearranged.

Meanwhile, Boro's Championship game away at Blackburn Rovers has also been selected for TV coverage, that fixture will now take place on Sunday, February 17 (1pm KO), although that is also subject to change if Boro progress in the FA Cup.