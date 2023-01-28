Fulham vs Sunderland LIVE: Jack Clarke goal puts visitors before Ross Stewart injury blow in FA Cup tie
Sunderland face Premier League side Fulham in the FA Cup – and we’ve got all the action covered from Craven Cottage.
The Black Cats should be full of confidence following last weekend’s 2-0 win over Middlesbrough – but are still dealing with several injury setbacks.
Captain Corry Evans is likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering damage to his anterior cruciate ligament, a blow which may alter the club’s transfer plans.
Sunderland have made three new signings in January, though, with forward Joe Gelhardt joining on loan from Leeds until the end of the season.
We’ll bring you live updates, analysis and reaction from today’s match as Sunderland aim to reach the fifth round of the competition:
LIVE: Fulham 0 Sunderland 1 (Clarke, 6)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Batth, Ballard, Alese, Neil, Michut, Roberts, Amad, Clarke, Stewart (Ba, 20)
- Subs: Bass, Huggins, Ba, Rigg, Bennette, Ekwah, Kelly, Johnson, Watson
- Fulham XI: Rodak, Tete, Tosin, Diop, Kurzawa, Palhinha, Pereira, Cairney, Solomon, Wilson, Vinicius
- Subs: Leno, Duffy, Reed, Mitrovic, Ream, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, James, Harris
Another good chance for the visitors after Neil won the ball back in midfield before Michut set up Amad.
The forward’s effort was blocked in the box by Kurzawa.
That looked like a certain goal after Solomon beat Hume on the left and sent a cross into the box.
Pereira was free and struck his volley well but Ballard had positioned himself well on the line to block, with the ball then bouncing off Patterson and to safety.
That was a chance for Sunderland to double their lead after excellent work from Roberts who set up Amad in the box.
The latter’s low shot went wide at the keeper’s near post.
Another Fulham chance after Pereira’s in-swinging corner is met by the head of Kurzawa who couldn’t hit the target.
It now looks like Clarke is playing through the middle just ahead of Amad, with Ba on the left and Roberts on the right.
The hosts are starting to dominate possession now and went close again after Solomon’s long-range shot was blocked by Ballard.
Fulham still look a threat going forward and almost cut Sunderland open there.
Wilson played a neat one-two with Pereira before the former hit an effort over from the edge of the box.