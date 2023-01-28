The Black Cats should be full of confidence following last weekend’s 2-0 win over Middlesbrough – but are still dealing with several injury setbacks.

Captain Corry Evans is likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering damage to his anterior cruciate ligament, a blow which may alter the club’s transfer plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland have made three new signings in January, though, with forward Joe Gelhardt joining on loan from Leeds until the end of the season.

Fulham vs Sunderland live blog.