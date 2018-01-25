Fulham boss rules out move for Sunderland target; Chelsea, Roma and Arsenal make the headlines

Have your say

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has ruled out a move for Sunderland target Chris Martin.

Chris Coleman remains desperate for new strikers and is waiting for developments on a deal for striker Martin.

The Derby County striker has been with the Rams squad on a warm-weather training camp in Dubai this past week but is now back in the country.

Jokanovic said: “Martin won’t come back to Fulham. I make no comments on different rumours.”

Here’s a selection of the day’s other rumours:

Germany winger Julian Brandt, 21, will ignore interest from Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Barcelona in favour of remaining at Bayer Leverkusen. (Sport Bild - in German)

Feyenoord’s Nicolai Jorgensen is believed to be keen to join Newcastle United after the Magpies submitted a £14m bid for the Denmark striker, 27, last week. (Chronicle)

Feyenoord manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says a deal for Jorgensen could progress quickly if Newcastle follow up their interest in the striker. (Shields Gazette)

Sunderland’s Jack Rodwell was set to have a trial with Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem, but it was cancelled before the 26-year-old former England midfielder even arrived. (Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea have had a £44m bid, plus add-ons, accepted by Roma for their Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko, 31, and 23-year-old Brazilian full-back Emerson Palmieri. (Guardian)

Roma will continue to pick Dzeko, despite the former Manchester City forward being poised to move to Chelsea. (Independent)

Manchester City could agree a deal with Atletico Madrid to swap Argentina striker Sergio Aguero for France forward Antoine Griezmann, 26, this summer. City signed the 29-year-old from the Spanish club in 2011. (Sun)

Arsenal remain confident of signing Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, despite having a second bid rejected, with Gunners boss Arsene Wenger already planning the 28-year-old Gabon striker’s debut. (Bild, via Express)

The Gunners are also interested in 20-year-old Brazilian midfielder Maycon, who is valued by his club Corinthians at around £9m. (Sun)

Lokomotiv Moscow have approached Liverpool for 23-year-old Lazar Markovic. The Serbia winger spent last season on loan at Sporting Lisbon and Hull City. (Mirror)