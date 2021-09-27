We’ve taken a closer look at the teams which were tipped for promotion before a ball was kicked and what has happened since.

Ipswich

Pre-season promotion odds: 9/4 Current position: 21st

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

League One managers.

There was always going to be pressure on Town boss Paul Cook after the club made 19 new signings this summer.

Their start couldn’t have been much worse as the Tractor Boys failed to win any of their first six league games, which included a 5-2 home defeat by Bolton.

While Ipswich have taken four points from their last two games, beating Lincoln and drawing with Sheffield Wednesday, Cook will face more scrutiny if results don’t improve quickly.

Sheffield Wednesday

Pre-season promotion odds: 3/1 Current position: 11th

After a promising start, Wednesday have now gone four league games without a win.

Individual mistakes have proved costly for Darren Moore’s side in recent weeks, but the Wednesday boss has reiterated he’s been pleased with the team’s performances.

New striker Saido Berahino scored his first goal for the club in a 1-1 draw against Shrewsbury earlier this month.

Charlton

Pre-season promotion odds: 7/2 Current position: 22nd

Addicks boss Nigel Adkins is usually an upbeat character, yet there’s no getting away from the fact his side have made a dismal start to this season.

While Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Portsmouth was slightly more encouraging, patience will start to wear thin among supporters if Charlton don’t improve soon.

After making 11 new signings over the summer, one league win in nine has dampened expectations at The Valley.

Wigan

Pre-season promotion odds: 7/2 Current position: 1st

The early pacesetters.

Following their 2-1 defeat at Sunderland on the opening day of the season, Leam Richardson’s side have taken 19 points from 21 available.

Charlie Wyke has scored three goals in his last two games, while Will Keane (four league goals) and Callum Lang (three) have also chipped in.

Lincoln

Pre-season promotion odds: 4/1 Current position: 17th

Last season’s play-off finalists made good use of the loan market last season but have struggled to replicate that to the same extent this season.

Anthony Scully has provided a regular supply of goals, scoring six times in League One, yet Michael Appleton’s side haven’t kept a clean sheet in the league this term.

Portsmouth

Pre-season promotion odds: 4/1 Current position: 10th

Pompey’s decent start to the campaign was built on their solid defence, as Danny Cowley’s men took 10 points from their first four games and didn’t concede a goal.

Since then, Portsmouth have gone five games without a win, while their lack of a regular goalscorer has been as concerning as the goals they have conceded.

Cowley’s men have scored first in their last two matches but ended up drawing 2-2 against both Plymouth and Charlton.

Rotherham

Pre-season promotion odds: 9/2 Current position: 5th

Following their relegation from the Championship, Paul Warne’s side have made a solid start after returning to the third tier.

Aside from a 4-2 defeat against Fleetwood, they have been tough to break down, while striker Michael Smith has already netted five league goals.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.