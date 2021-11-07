From The Vault

From The Vault: 14 scenes you will only remember if you supported Sunderland AFC in the 1980s

We’ve delved deep into The Echo’s photo archives to bring you 14 scenes you will remember if you supported Sunderland in the 1980s.

By James Copley
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 1:19 pm

The 1980s proved to be a challenging time for Sunderland as a town.

Coal mining declined during the period with shipbuilding ending in 1988. The unemployment crisis rose to 20% of Mackems out of work in the mid-1980s.

But, as ever, the football club remained, providing its fans with a welcome escape.

Scroll down to view these retro Sunderland photos from the 80s:

1. 1986

Sunderland v Hull City Played at Roker Park back in 1986. The match finished 1-0 to the home side.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. 1988

Sunderland take on Wallsall at Roker Park in 1988.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. 1984

A match against Southampton on 25 August 1984. The match ended in a 3-1 victory to Sunderland. Black Cats players Howard Gayle (far left) and Clive Walker (far right).

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. 1984

A team photo from 1984 - how many of the players can you name?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Richard Mennear
