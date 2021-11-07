The 1980s proved to be a challenging time for Sunderland as a town.

Coal mining declined during the period with shipbuilding ending in 1988. The unemployment crisis rose to 20% of Mackems out of work in the mid-1980s.

But, as ever, the football club remained, providing its fans with a welcome escape.

Scroll down to view these retro Sunderland photos from the 80s:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. 1986 Sunderland v Hull City Played at Roker Park back in 1986. The match finished 1-0 to the home side. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2. 1988 Sunderland take on Wallsall at Roker Park in 1988. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3. 1984 A match against Southampton on 25 August 1984. The match ended in a 3-1 victory to Sunderland. Black Cats players Howard Gayle (far left) and Clive Walker (far right). Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4. 1984 A team photo from 1984 - how many of the players can you name? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales