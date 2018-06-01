From Hartlepool defender to Sunderland manager, Jack Ross determined to make success of second NE spell

Jack Ross has already had one spell in the North East, playing for Hartlepool United 14 years ago.

Back in the region, Ross now has the altogether different challenge of reviving Sunderland’s fortunes.

And a few familiar faces with strong Hartlepool connections have been in touch.

“I was here with Hartlepool in the North-East before and there’s people I can get in touch with and I’ve had a text off Micky Barron which was nice,” said Ross.

“He is someone well-versed in football in the North-East and he is going to pop up for a coffee with me and that can be of benefit of me.”

Ross added: “As manager I need to judge for myself, but equally it’s nice to take counsel from people who are involved in the club and know what it takes to be successful here.

“And it’s nice to be hearing and in contact with people I’ve not heard from for a while, like Micky and Tommy Miller too.”

Ross’ short 23-game Pools spell in 2004 was a low point in his career, with Ross admitting he made mistakes; his time ended by a combination of injury and homesickness and his contract was eventually cancelled, agent fees returned and he returned to Scotland.

Speaking in 2016, Ross told the Herald: “I really enjoyed the football, we got to the League One play-off final and I honestly did well on the park. But I made mistakes.

“I had three months to find accommodation and went on holiday which meant I didn’t spend enough time looking for somewhere to live. Heather and I ended up in a place which didn’t suit us. She was in Glasgow, I was down there, we were due to get married, and I couldn’t adjust to the travelling. I learned a lot from it, don’t get me wrong.”

Ross is determined to make the most of his second spell in the North East.