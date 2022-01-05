As always in January, huge swathes of players are linked with moves to clubs and Sunderland will be no different.

Huge numbers of players will no doubt, as we speak, be touted to the Black Cats as potential additions to their squad by agents across the globe.

In the world of transfers, you can often get bogged down by the volume of players linked with your team and so here, we offer a little respite and some fun.

We have used the game Football Manager to see who they believe are the most likely players to join the Stadium of Light this month.

To do so, we simulated three January transfer windows and listed every player that joined the Black Cats.

Would you like to see any of these players arrive on Wearside this month?

1. Simulation One - Neil Taylor The left-back joined Sunderland with a huge wealth of experience at Premier League and international level. Brought in on a free transfer, the defender helped the Black Cats reach a playoff place.

2. Matty Virtue A product of the Liverpool academy, Virtue currently plays his football at Blackpool. Sunderland would fork out £56,000 to secure his services.

3. Sam Greenwood In a weird mirroring of real life, due to injuries, the Black Cats entered January in need of a striker and turned to Leeds United for their answer. Greenwood ended the season with seven goals - not a bad return for the loanee.

4. Tyrese Fornah Fornah was plucked from Nottingham Forest for just £1.7k by the Black Cats. In real-life, the midfielder played 39 games for Plymouth Argyle in League One last season and could be one to keep an eye on in the future.